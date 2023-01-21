Biden: We’re going to have a discussion about U.S. debt with House leader

Published by

Reuters

By Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to “have a discussion” with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on U.S. debt amid a looming debate about raising the debt ceiling. At an event with city mayors, Biden said a U.S. debt default would be a calamity unlike anything ever seen in the United States financially. “The debt we’re paying on, and we’re gonna have a little discussion about that with the new majority leader of the House, has accumulated over 200 years,” Biden said, not citing McCarthy by name. He did not provide details on when he might ta…

