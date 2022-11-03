Biden warns election deniers pose threat, blames Trump

Published by

Reuters

By Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that threats by some Republican candidates to refuse to accept results from the Nov. 8 elections if they lose is a threat to democracy and he blamed former President Donald Trump for inspiring them. “Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us,” Biden said in a speech just days before Americans decide whether Democrats maintain control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives or hand over power to Republicans. Biden, speaking at Washington’s Union Station not far from Capitol Hill, used the ham…

Read More