Biden to protect vast sacred lands near Grand Canyon

Published by

Reuters

By Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Arizona (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will curb land development on a stretch of nearly 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) near Arizona’s iconic Grand Canyon, a move intended to cement his environmental credentials in the electoral battleground state. Biden, who arrived in Arizona aboard Air Force One on Monday evening, will create the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, a designation disparaged by some officials and mining interests but long sought by tribes that trace their …

Read More