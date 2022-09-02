Biden targets ‘extremist’ Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment

Published by

Reuters

By Steve Holland, Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country’s democracy and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden accused lawmakers and others devoted to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda led by former U.S. President Trump as willing to overturn democratic elections, ignore the Constitution and “determined to take this country backwards” to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage. “…

Read More