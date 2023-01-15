Biden taps problem-solver Bob Bauer as personal lawyer in document probe

Published by

Reuters

By Andrew Goudsward and Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden is turning to a longtime Democratic problem-solver, lawyer Bob Bauer, to manage his response to a U.S. special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified material after the discovery of documents at his private office and home. Bauer will serve as Biden’s personal lawyer during a probe by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in Maryland who was tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday to examine whether classified documents had been improperly removed or retained. A…

Read More