Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate

Published by

Reuters

By Nandita Bose and Katharine Jackson WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he believes the Hamas militant group must be eliminated but there should be a path to a Palestinian state, after top U.S. officials warned the war between Israel and Hamas could escalate. Biden did not think American troops would be necessary on the ground as Israel has one of the “finest fighting forces,” even as American warships headed to the area amid growing clashes on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. Israel unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign over Gaza in retaliation for unprecede…

