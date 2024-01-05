Biden puts Jan. 6 attacks, Trump at center of re-election bid

Published by

Reuters

By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Friday accused Republican Donald Trump, his likely 2024 election opponent, of instigating the Jan. 6 attacks and then refusing entreaties to call them off, putting the deadly 2021 uprising at the center of his bid for re-election. “He told the crowd to fight like hell. And all hell was unleashed,” Biden said. “Then as usual he left the dirty work to others. He retreated to the White House.” Biden marked three years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks with his first major campaign speech of the year, applying …

Read More