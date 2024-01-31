Biden pulls in $6.2 million for his reelection bid at Miami fundraiser

Published by

Miami Herald

MIAMI — President Joe Biden raised more than $6 million for his reelection campaign and its allies during a high-dollar fundraiser in suburban Pinecrest on Tuesday evening. The total — a staggering amount of money for a single fundraiser — was announced in the midst of the reception by attorney Chris Korge, a longtime Democratic donor who hosted the fundraiser at his Pinecrest home. “This event is breaking all records from a fundraising point of view,” said Korge, the national finance chair of the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising apparatus committee by the Biden campaign, the Democrat…

Read More