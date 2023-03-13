" />

Biden pledges ‘whatever needed’ for U.S. system as banks hit by SVB fallout

Reuters

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Alun John and Rae Wee (Reuters) -Bank stocks around the world plunged on Monday even as President Joe Biden vowed to take whatever action was needed to ensure the safety of the U.S. banking system, after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed late last week. Biden’s attempt to reassure markets and depositors came after emergency measures by the United States to guarantee deposits at tech-focused lender SVB failed to dispel investor worries about potential contagion to other banks worldwide. In the United States, First Republic Bank tumbled by as much as 76.6% des…

