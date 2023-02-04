" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Biden on the Chinese spy balloon: ‘We’re going to take care of it’

Biden on the Chinese spy balloon: ‘We’re going to take care of it’

by Leave a Comment

Published by
DPA

When asked about an alleged Chinese spy balloon drifting through US skies triggering fears of espionage, US President Joe Biden said “We’re going to take care of it.” He was responding to a query on the sidelines of a private meeting in Syracuse, New York state, according to reporters travelling with him. He faced a series of questions concerning the aircraft that has been seen over Montana and other US states. The aircraft has also been seen in North Carolina, witnesses say.

Read More