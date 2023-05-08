Biden, McCarthy aim to break US debt-ceiling standoff as default crisis looms

Published by

Reuters

By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden and top Republicans and Democrats from Congress are set to sit down this week to try to resolve a three-month standoff over the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a crippling default before the end of May. The Democratic president is calling on lawmakers to raise the federal government’s self-imposed borrowing limit without conditions. Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said his chamber will not approve any deal that does not cut spending to address a growing budget deficit. Biden is due to meet on T…

Read More