Biden is woke, and I am, too. Thank, God!

Spectacular wooden cubes with the word WOKE on a wooden surface.
NJ.com

By Nancy Colasurdo Last year on my Jersey Shore vacation with family, I was in charge of the Instacart grocery order. The woman who did our shopping was friendly when she came to the door; right behind her helping with packages was her husband clad in a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt. Ugh. I tried not to recoil, ocean waves lapping the sand close enough to hear. In MAGA-laden Ocean County, I’d imagine this usually gets generous tips. But they were delivering to a house where I was the lone liberal. I kept being friendly but then turned to the app after they left. Was I tempted to lop the tip right…

