Biden blasts MAGA Congress members, ‘sickening’ threats against FBI

Reuters

By Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden condemned violent threats against FBI agents who searched predecessor Donald Trump’s home as “sickening,” as he called for more police funding and an assault weapons ban in Pennsylvania. Launching his first of three visits in a week to the political battleground, Biden angrily denounced people who have lashed out at federal law enforcement officials involved in the unprecedented search of the Republican former president’s Florida home on Aug. 8. “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threaten…

