Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location, reports say

Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Aides to U.S. President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a location separate from a think tank office he used after serving as vice president, news outlets reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations since a set of classified documents was found in November at the Washington-based think tank, according to a report in NBC News, which first broke the news, and CNN. The NBC News report said the classification level, number and pr…

Read More