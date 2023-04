Biden, 80, makes 2024 presidential run official: “Let’s finish this job”

Published by

Reuters

By Steve Holland, Jarrett Renshaw and Heather Timmons WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will seek a second White House term in 2024, a decision that will test whether Americans are ready to give the 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest U.S. president ever, another four years in office. Biden made his announcement in a slickly produced video released by his new campaign team, in which he declares it is his job to defend American democracy. It opens with imagery from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “When…

Read More