Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Apr 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Democratic Nomination Presidential Race: Can Democrats Unify?

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination race. He announced that he is "suspending" his campaign but staying on the ballot to ensure he has clout at the convention and declared an "ideological victory" in the party's debate of ideas and the party's political direction Can Democrats unify or will 2020 be a repeat of 2016? NBC News:

“Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign, he announced on Wednesday, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the apparent Democratic presidential nominee. “”I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful, and so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign,” Sanders told supporters in a livestream, saying he wished he could provide supporters with “better news” but “I think you know the truth.” “”We are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden and the path to victory is virtually impossible,” he said. Sanders called Biden “a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward.” “Calling the decision “difficult and painful,” Sanders said he had to make an “honest assessment of the prospects for victory.” “He added that he understands some supporters who want him to fight on through the convention, but he could not “in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour” as the COVID-19 outbreak grips the nation. “He pledged to have significant influence over the party platform this summer, as he did during the 2016 convention. He pointed to policies like a $15 minimum wage, which has been picked up in some states and cities since he first began campaigning for it at the presidential level five years ago, as evidence that his progressive platform is winning.”

His rival for the nomination former Vice President Joe Biden immediately issued a statement which read, in part:

“Today, Senator Sanders announced he was suspending his campaign. Bernie has put his heart and soul into not only running for President, but for the causes and issues he has been dedicated to his whole life. So, I know how hard a decision this was for him to make — and how hard it is for the millions of his supporters — especially younger voters — who have been inspired and energized and brought into politics by the progressive agenda he has championed. Bernie has done something rare in politics. He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement. And make no mistake about it, I believe it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday. That’s a good thing for our nation and our future. “Senator Sanders and his supporters have changed the dialogue in America. Issues which had been given little attention — or little hope of ever passing — are now at the center of the political debate. Income inequality, universal health care, climate change, free college, relieving students from the crushing debt of student loans. These are just a few of the issues Bernie and his supporters have given life to. And while Bernie and I may not agree on how we might get there, we agree on the ultimate goal for these issues and many more. “But more than any one issue or set of issues, I want to commend Bernie for being a powerful voice for a fairer and more just America. It’s voices like Bernie’s that refuse to allow us to just accept what is — that refuse to accept we can’t change what’s wrong in our nation — that refuse to accept the health and well-being of our fellow citizens and our planet isn’t our responsibility too. Bernie gets a lot of credit for his passionate advocacy for the issues he cares about. But he doesn’t get enough credit for being a voice that forces us all to take a hard look in the mirror and ask if we’ve done enough.”

The key question now: a recent poll found that 15% of Sanders’ supporters would vote for Donald Trump over Biden. Some others on Twitter said they wouldn’t vote at all if Sanders didn’t get the nomination. Will those be the numbers we see in November?

Another question: will 2016’s virtual Trump surrogate Jill Stein run again or someone launch a third party to get Sanders’ voters:

Why did Dem establishment do all it could to sabotage a popular progressive like Bernie Sanders?

Because DNC & GOP serve same donors.

DNC's the good cop, GOP's the bad cop.

GOP stabs you in the front, DNC stabs you in the back.

NOW do you get why we need the Green Party? #DemExit — Dr. Jill Stein? (@DrJillStein) April 8, 2020

And yes, @JoeBiden can and, I suspect, will help @BernieSanders make an affirmative case by embracing the principles some ideas that Sanders and other progressives have advanced. Sanders can’t ordain that his supporters fall in line. He and Biden will have to persuade them https://t.co/Ko3xQGpf1n — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 8, 2020

Important to recognize that Biden’s party unity problem is going to be driven by Berniesphere media — Chapo, Jacobin, Current Affairs, Bruenigs — rather than by Bernie personally, and he probably can’t fix it. https://t.co/vAdckxYmyT — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 8, 2020

Biden and Sanders team have been having rolling conversations for a month, and President Obama spoke with both men as well in the process. One interesting note on timing: Sanders waited until after WI vote in part to help drive Dem turnout for state Supreme Court race — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) April 8, 2020

"I'm not voting for Biden" translates to "I want Trump to replace RBG." — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) April 8, 2020

The “Bernie changed the party” line suggests that the party did not overwhelmingly choose a center-left successor to President Barack Obama. But it did! https://t.co/RZvm57kDSS — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 8, 2020

Just three minutes after Bernie Sanders called Joe Biden a “very decent man” who he would “work with to move our progressive ideas forward” on CNN airwaves, CNN anchor John King insisted that we did not hear what we all had just heard https://t.co/P36bfz3PUw — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 8, 2020

The search term “Green Party candidate 2020” spiked in two swing states immediately upon Bernie Sanders ending his campaign. Seems bad #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Xhhd3IZVcy — Hot Robert (@HotRobert2) April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders had multiple conversations with Barack Obama ahead of decision to end campaign https://t.co/o8hqsZFSON pic.twitter.com/QiSkikfC8w — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 8, 2020

The people who elected Trump by voting for Jill Stein know better than to promote a third party this year. Many seem to have decided to say that Biden is so bad that Trump will win in a landslide, or that GOP cheating will steal the election regardless of what Biden does. — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) April 8, 2020

Neoliberals—this is EXACTLY what we SAID Trump would do. And you know what? Trump is RIGHT. Buckle up—Trump is going to be arguing to Biden’s left the entire election. https://t.co/RIWvsjeYVC — Becky Meyer (@electricfire89) April 8, 2020

