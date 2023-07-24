Benjamin Netanyahu, a hawk in the eye of the storm

Published by

Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Benjamin Netanyahu began his best-selling autobiography with the story of a daring Special Forces raid he took part in to free Israeli passengers from a hijacked airliner in 1972, an event that helped shape his hawkish image during more than three decades in politics. It is one of the ironies surrounding Israel’s longest-serving prime minister that within weeks of beginning his record sixth term in office, one of his signature policies – an overhaul of the judiciary – caused such tensions in the army that his defence chief warned national security was at risk. Along with …

Read More