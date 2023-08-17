Auschwitz Memorial criticises Musk’s X for not removing antisemitic content

Published by

Reuters UK

WARSAW (Reuters) -The Auschwitz Memorial on Thursday criticised social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for failing to remove an antisemitic post on the site. X’s owner Elon Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist, but some critics have said his approach is irresponsible. Researchers have found an increase in hate speech and antisemitic content on the platform since he took over, and some governments have accused the company of not doing enough to moderate its content. The Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the site of the death camp set up by Nazi Germany on the te…

Read More