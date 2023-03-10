Analysis-Is Dominion Voting case against Fox News worth as much as $1.6 billion?

Published by

Reuters

By Helen Coster and Jack Queen (Reuters) – As Fox Corp defends itself against a high-profile defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, the network is questioning how the once-obscure company could claim it deserves to be awarded more than $1.6 billion in damages. Dominion was thrust into the national spotlight in the wake of the 2020 election, when Fox hosts aired debunked conspiracy theories claiming that Dominion’s voting machines were used to rig the outcome against Republican former President Donald Trump and in favor of the winner, Democrat Joe Biden. The voting technology co…

