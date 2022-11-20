Analysis: As Republicans look to 2024, jockeying to take on Trump begins

Published by

Reuters

By James Oliphant and Nathan Layne LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – Tensions bubbled to the surface at the first major gathering of possible Republican 2024 presidential candidates this weekend as party members voiced a desire to move on from Donald Trump, though even his detractors wondered if that would be possible. Fresh off a disappointing performance in midterm elections that saw them win a smaller-than-expected majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and fail to take control of the Senate, Republicans worried aloud about the former president’s prospects. “If Donald Trump is the face of the Re…

Read More