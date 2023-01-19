Alec Baldwin to be charged in ‘Rust’ film shooting

Published by

Reuters

By Andrew Hay and Brendan O’Brien TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Actor Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the 2021 filming of Western “Rust” in New Mexico. Santa Fe’s top prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement Thursday that the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, would also face involuntary manslaughter charges. Hutchins’ family welcomed the announcement. In a statement, Baldwin attorney Luke Nikas said, “this decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”…

