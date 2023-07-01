After affirmative action’s demise, academics ponder the future

Published by

NJ.com

As people concerned with college admissions digest the Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling that it is unconstitutional to use race as a factor in student admissions, it is too soon to learn what new university policies will look like, but opinions about the ruling’s ramifications run strong. NJ Advance Media contacted various academic experts and others to hear their thoughts. Jonathan Koppell, president of Montclair State University, said that while the decision limits tools for promoting diversity, it does not affect his school, which does not consider race in admissions. The bigger question, he…

Read More