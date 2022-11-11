‘Abnormal’ Trump candidates repulsed voters by pushing ‘constant yet meaningless conflict’: WSJ’s Peggy Noonan

Published by

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan has dropped a scathing new column dissecting former President Donald Trump’s impact on the Republican Party. In particular, she zeroes in on the multitude of candidates that Trump backed in competitive Republican primaries who then crashed and burned on election day. “The weirdness of the Trump candidates — their inexperience and fixations, their air of constant yet meaningless conflict, their sheer abnormality — asked too much of voters, who said no,” she writes. Noonan said she hoped that the disastrous results of Tuesday’s midterm elections would…

