A clash between Trudeau and Modi could mess up Biden’s election year.

The sudden worsening of a sharp quarrel between Canada’s Justin Trudeau and India’s Narendra Modi could derail President Joe Biden’s election year because he needs both leaders on his side to defang Russia and deter China.

Canada is among America’s closest allies as a member of the Five Eyes, a highly trusted US-led intelligence-sharing club that also comprises Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Modi is a new US strategic ally with whom Biden is building stronger friendship. He is the only Asian leader bold enough to help Biden block China’s Xi Jinping from dismantling US primacy in the Indo-Pacific and the current rules-based world order.

The unexpected crisis exploded on September 18. Trudeau told an emergency parliament session that Canadian intelligence had “credible allegations” about links between “agents of the government of India” and assassination of an Indian origin Canadian citizen. He has not provided evidence or details so far.

He was referring to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down on June 18, 2023, by two masked men in front of a temple of the Sikh religion in Surrey, British Columbia. The killers have not yet been found.

Delhi quickly rejected the charge as “absurd”. It said Ottawa was sheltering Sikhs who are “promoting secessionism and inciting violence” against India, its diplomats and diplomatic premises, and places of worship of Canada’s non-Sikh Indians.

Trudeau’s devastating charges have produced a rift that may never heal because it places Modi on par with authoritarians who pursue and kill their enemies in the West.

This has certainly not been Biden’s view or that of any Western leader. To make them believe will require a lot of evidence beyond reasonable doubt.

Nijjar and his numerous Canadian Sikh followers are hardcore religious advocates who want an independent country inside India called Khalistan reserved for Sikhs, to separate them from Hindus, Muslims, Christians and others. That is why Delhi calls them secessionists.

Many fled Punjab to settle in Canada after a bloody battle inside the Sikh religion’s most revered shrine called the Golden Temple, after it was occupied by heavily armed rebels fighting to establish Khalistan.

On June 1, 1984, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sent the army into the temple. The military and police commanders, who were also Sikh, crushed the rebellion. As vengeance, two of her favorite Sikh bodyguards assassinated her in the garden of her home on October 31, 1984.

Since then, all Indian governments and main political parties have taken a severe view of Khalistan proponents in India and elsewhere. Now in opposition, Mrs. Gandhi’s Congress party immediately rejected Trudeau’s assertions although it detests Modi.

This astonishing political unity inside India for the first time in Modi’s 10-year rule seems to have nonplussed Trudeau’s Five Eyes partners. None condemned Modi although they have called for cooperation to bring Nijjar’s killers to justice.

Yet, Biden may have to cajole both parties to bury the hatchet before the matter become embedded in stone. This is not an era for such embittered diplomatic conflicts among erstwhile friends.

Trudeau may not realize it but across the length and breadth of India, people’s anger is rising at the sight of intensely religious Canadian Sikhs brandishing huge Khalistan banners and making speeches about shattering the country’s constitutional unity.

There is a growing belief in India that Trudeau is trying to hold on to power in a shaky ruling coalition by yielding to Jagmeet Singh, the Sikh head of the New Democrat Party who reportedly favors Khalistan. If so, it certainly isn’t worth losing Delhi’s long-term friendship over temporary political machinations.

Modi is a popular politician with approval ratings of over 60 percent. He is likely to emerge less tattered in a knife fight than Trudeau, who Indians increasingly see as sheltering a separatist group that wishes and funds their country’s violent disintegration. Hundreds of million angry people won’t heed Trudeau’s ifs and buts in small print.

Marshalling the Five Eyes alongside him could further enrage India’s people and turn them against the West. They may believe that Canada and its Western allies are using their jargon of liberal democracy as a fig leaf to circle the wagons and humiliate Modi for being a strong leader of a developing country. He is still very popular because people believe he is improving the economy and their prosperity in these perilous times of war in Europe and America’s longer-term economic confrontation with China.

That would ruin Biden’s attempts to build reliably resolute friends in Asia for America’s long contest with authoritarian China’s aggressive rivalry.

Trudeau says he is respecting the right of Canadian citizens to free speech but they directly counsel armed rebellion inside India. Ironically, hardly any Sikh in Punjab cares about Khalistan but clandestine funds and weapons sent from Canada and elsewhere can tempt greed and fuel new armed terrorism. No Indian government will countenance that regardless of whether Modi is prime minister or someone from the opposition.

In any case, Khalistan would be a tiny land-locked isolated country with a huge hostile neighbor and no backers except Islamist Pakistan, India’s mortal enemy, and perhaps some cheerleaders in Canada, America, Britain and Australia.

The vociferous Khalistan minority among Canada’s 770,000 Sikhs does not in any way speak for the 22 million Sikhs in India’s 1.4 billion population.

As others in his Five Eyes coalition begin to understand the Khalistan issue’s existential centrality for Delhi across all major political parties, they might become more prudent about supporting Trudeau.

Delhi has for decades been asking Britain, Australia, Canada and the US to keep a more vigilant eye out for Khalistan secessionists among their naturalized Sikh citizens. Perhaps, Trudeau will win India a better hearing now.

The obsession with Khalistan to separate Sikhs from Hindus is an oddity since the Sikh religion was founded around 1500 by Guru Nanak whose sacred poems and prayers exalt divine incarnations worshipped for centuries by Punjab’s Hindus.

Practice of the Sikh religion is distinct from Hinduism but both share almost identical core beliefs since Guru Nanak’s teachings center on salvation through meditation on the divine sound “Om”, which Hindus have used for millennia.



