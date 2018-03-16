Posted by Shaun Mullen on Mar 16, 2018 in Featured, Politics, Terrorism, torture |

Why Gina Haspel Is The ‘Perfect’ Nominee To Head The Central Intelligence Agency



Writ large, Donald Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel to be director of the CIA is a victory for torturers and a defeat for women. Do not allow anyone to try to tell you otherwise.

Haspel was a big cog — a franchise player, in baseball lingo — in the Bush Torture Regime machine. As an undercover CIA officer, she played a hands-on role in the agency’s so-called extraordinary rendition program, which routinely kidnapped, detained and interrogated terrorism suspects with Nazi-like techniques including waterboarding, imprisonment in small boxes, slapping and punching, sleep deprivation, being doused with icy cold water, mock execution threats that detainees’ children would be killed and their mothers raped, and forced rectal feeding.

Most of these evil and blatantly unconstitutional techniques were carried out in secret facilities. Haspel, for her part, ran the “Cat’s Eye,” a secret detention site in Thailand and oversaw the brutal interrogation of Abu Zubaydah, a senior lieutenant to Osama bin Laden who was captured in 2002 and waterboarded 83 times in one month before his interrogators finally concluded he knew nothing useful to tell them.

There is not a shred of evidence that any torture victim provided valuable intelligence, while the story that torture led to locating and assassinating Osama bin Laden is simply false. In fact, all it did was tank America’s standing in the civilized world as it ran roughshod over the Geneva Conventions and other international treaties.

After being brutalized in Thailand, Zubaydah was transferred from prison to prison across Europe and landed in Guantánamo Bay, where he has moldered in isolation in the notorious Camp 7 lockup since 2006.

When the public started to get wise to the torture regime, videotapes and recordings of the interrogations were ordered destroyed. By then, Haspel was back at CIA headquarters and was a party to if not the person who drafted the destruction orders.

Haspel, 61, is a perfect nominee for Trump and yet another example of him not draining the Washington swamp.

The president’s enthusiasm for brutality seems boundless. He has instructed police to treat suspects roughly, praised President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines for murdering people suspected of having drug ties and recently advocated executing drug dealers. There’s also evidence that Trump likes rough sex — as in being on the receiving end — something that has come up in connection with the Stormy Daniels scandal and in anecdotal evidence from acquaintances down through the years.

Haspel was named deputy CIA director in February 2017, prompting the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights to ask German prosecutors to issue a warrant for her arrest because of her role in the interrogations, which puts her at risk of being arrested when she travels abroad.

But lest anyone think otherwise, her nomination will sail through the Senate despite some isolated harrumphing from the usual scolds like Diane Feinstein, who is demanding a complete accounting of Haspel’s involvement in the rendition program and tape destruction.

Michael Morell, deputy CIA director under Barack Obama, who took a powder and refused to prosecute torture regime perps, describes Haspel as a no-nonsense gal with “grit and toughness, and yet a big dose of humanity.”

While you gag on that, consider that Haspel is the first woman to head the CIA. That might be cause for celebration under other circumstances, but her unashamed participation in the torture regime is no victory for feminism unless you believe that women should have an equal opportunity to torture along with men.

Because truth be known, Haspel was and will continue to be an obedient servant of a violent patriarchy.

