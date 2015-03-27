

It is weekend time again and we miss Ron Beasley’s beautiful photography.

We hope he is doing well.

As a consolation, above is a photograph taken recently by my grandson in the Seattle area, which I though was pretty neat.

Below are some more weekend photos reminding us of our military at work 24/7.

The guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, right, comes alongside the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos during Multi-Sail 2015 in waters near Guam, March 26, 2015. Multi-Sail is an annual Destroyer Squadron 15 exercise designed to assess combat systems, improve teamwork and increase warfighting capabilities in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility

Marine Cpl David Elliot observes the beach during an amphibious beach exercise on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 20, 2015. Elliot is assigned to 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division.

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter delivers supplies to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard during a replenishment in the East China Sea, March 24, 2015. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25.



F/A-18E Super Hornets from the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 fly over Mt. Suribachi in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima during a return transit to Atsugi, Japan. VFA-27, part of Carrier Air Wing 5, is forward-deployed to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Spencer Abbot

U.S. Marines assault a simulated objective during Exercise Eagle Resolve 2015 on Failaka Island, Kuwait, March 24, 2015.

A U.S. sailor waits to takeoff on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the East China Sea, March 24, 2015. The sailor is a naval aircrewman assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25.



All photos, except Seattle sunset photo: DOD

