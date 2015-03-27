Republish
Reprint

Seattle Sunset
[icopyright one button toolbar]

It is weekend time again and we miss Ron Beasley’s beautiful photography.

We hope he is doing well.

As a consolation, above is a photograph taken recently by my grandson in the Seattle area, which I though was pretty neat.

Below are some more weekend photos reminding us of our military at work 24/7.

Multi Sail 2015

The guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, right, comes alongside the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos during Multi-Sail 2015 in waters near Guam, March 26, 2015. Multi-Sail is an annual Destroyer Squadron 15 exercise designed to assess combat systems, improve teamwork and increase warfighting capabilities in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility

Swift, Silent, Deadly: 2nd Recon Bn. conducts Beach Operations

Marine Cpl David Elliot observes the beach during an amphibious beach exercise on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 20, 2015. Elliot is assigned to 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division.

USS Bonhomme Richard activity

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter delivers supplies to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard during a replenishment in the East China Sea, March 24, 2015. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25.

150325-N-ZZ999-500


F/A-18E Super Hornets from the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 fly over Mt. Suribachi in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima during a return transit to Atsugi, Japan. VFA-27, part of Carrier Air Wing 5, is forward-deployed to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Spencer Abbot

US Marines, Gulf, international partners simulate amphib landing during Eagle Resolve

U.S. Marines assault a simulated objective during Exercise Eagle Resolve 2015 on Failaka Island, Kuwait, March 24, 2015.

USS Bonhomme Richard activity

A U.S. sailor waits to takeoff on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the East China Sea, March 24, 2015. The sailor is a naval aircrewman assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25.

All photos, except Seattle sunset photo: DOD

Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist
Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2015 The Moderate Voice

  • Thanks Dorian, grandson’s photo is beautiful…
    Thanks for the military shots too…

  • DdW

    Thank you, OS.

    • Rambie

      Yeah, it was a good shot, very nice composition and balance. Has he taken photography classes?

      • DdW

        Hi Rambie,

        Thanks

        I’ll pass it on to my grandson. He has had some photoshop and related classes, but as far as photography itself it is all self-taught and using the internet/web sites.

        It is amazing how much young people use the internet for information — the good kind — and learning. No longer those hard-to-carry-around, bulky, dated text- books…

  • SteveK

    Dorian, I agree with OS… Your grandson’s photo was excellent. I appreciate the military photos you regularly post too.

    As we get older we seem to forget how good we looked back then ? and how frightening at times military service was or could be.

    Lately I’ve preferred to take sunrise photos but I always enjoy (and appreciate) Ron Beasley’s photos what ever time of day he took them.

    • DdW

      Agree with you on all, Steve, and thanks.

      Just saw a comment by Ron on another thread, and I hope to be right in assuming that he is doing OK.

  • Dorian here is a picture i came across this morning from a tweeter post by Nadia AbuShaban….no dig at the U.S. military but just an image that speaks heart wrenching powerful…

  • Pingback: GVK BIO()

  • Pingback: pezevenklik yapilir()