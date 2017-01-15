Alec Baldwin returned to SNL to do the bit that clearly has gotten under President Elect Donald Trump’s (thin) skin: his Trump parody. This time SNL was mocking Trump’s first press conference as President elect. In the sketch, Baldwin’s Trump can’t escape making “pee-pee)” references.

The fact Trump seems to hate these sketches so much ensures that Baldwin will be in high demand to do his take on Trump. He’s reportedly in talks to do it in other venues.

Click here for reuse options!