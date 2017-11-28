Posted by Clay Jones on Nov 28, 2017 in At TMV |

Trump’s Pocahontas Time (Cartoon and Column)

Most American presidents spend Thanksgiving weekend visiting troops, dishing out soup to the homeless and generally refraining from douchey behavior. Donald Trump set out to make this Thanksgiving the douchiest ever in the history of American presidents. I think he succeeded.

George W. Bush once spent Thanksgiving in Iraq with American troops. Trump went to Mar-a-Lago and name-dropped that he was playing golf with famous golfers. Tiger Woods’ reputation must be really low if he thinks golfing with Donald Trump is a step forward in rehabilitating his image.

Shortly before the holiday, he continued his feud with LaVar Ball and stated that he should have left his son in a Chinese prison, where he probably would have done hard labor making Trump ties and Ivanka handbags.

After a Sufi mosque was attacked by terrorists in Egypt, Trump used that to further his argument for his Muslim ban and his stupid border wall. Trump should know that Egypt is not included among the nations in his Muslim ban because it’s his Muslim ban, and that Mexicans weren’t the ones who attacked the mosque.

Continuing in his quest to be the most divisive president ever, he tweeted another attack against black athletes kneeling during the National Anthem and called for the NFL to suspend protesting players.

But, what’s a Trump Thanksgiving without dishing out a few lies? Trump covered that base by claiming Time Magazine called him with the news that he’ll probably be the Person of the Year, again, but he had to turn it down because he doesn’t have time for the interview and photo shoot. Of course, none of that was actually true. Trump has also made up phones calls and letters from police unions and the NFL praising him, not to mention all the fake Time covers he’s hung in his golf clubs with him on the cover. Here’s a bit of trivia for you, there’s only been one president so far to make Time’s Man of the Year two years in a row and that was Richard Nixon. Does Trump really want to continue following in his crooked footsteps?

Trump wasn’t done. He complained about information the “fake” news won’t report by tweeting out a link to his “accomplishments,” from a conspiracy website.

Then, the man who believes the National Enquirer should win Pulitzer Prizes and InfoWars is a legitimate news source tweeted, “We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

We used to have American presidents who defended and championed a free press to the rest of the world. Today, we have a joke of a president who envies the clampdowns on a free press initiated by Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. I’m afraid there’s not a news outlet that can compete against Trump’s Twitter account for his fake news trophy. Perhaps he keeps that trophy next to all his fake Time covers.

I don’t know how to touch that “favorite” president part except he needs to leave Teddy Roosevelt out of it.

He continued to attack the press. He tweeted, “FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!” The bizarre thing about this, other than the standard stupidity and lies, is that Trump has never brought up CNN International before but, perhaps this had something to do with Putin. Putin enacted new laws restricting foreign press the same day as Trump’s tweet. Putin and Trump had a 90-minute phone conversation a few days before. Perhaps they were colluding.

Trump’s last action before leaving Washington for his Florida golf course was to endorse a pedophile for the United States Senate. He claimed the Democrat who prosecuted KKK members who killed four little black girls in Alabama is weak on crime.

I almost forgot this one: According to sources, Trump is claiming the Access Hollywood tape, where he brags about assaulting women, is fake. Never mind the fact that he apologized for it. See? Stupid!

On Monday, Trump got back to work in the capitol and met with Navajo code talkers, Native Americans who helped the U.S. Marines send coded messages in the Pacific Theater during World War II. You would think this is something even Donald Trump can’t fuck up. Wrong! All Trump had to do was honor them and move on to his next planned humiliation. But, no. From out of nowhere, Trump has to inject a political attack and racial slur.

Trump said, “You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who, they say, was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.”

First off, there is no “they,” you orange s–t-gibbon. It’s just you. You’re the only one who says that.

This has been Trump’s way of attaching a derogatory insult to Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who scares him. During the campaign, he used this racial slur and was once told to his face by a Native American that it was inappropriate and offensive.

In addition to barfing out this racial slur before Native American heroes, he staged the ceremony in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, the racist president who signed into law the Indian Removal Act and is directly responsible for the Trail of Tears.

Donald Trump is a racist and it’s been pointed out that a few of his comments are considered racist. Yet, he continues to use them because he’d rather feed red meat to his ignorant base of pedophile supporting jerkwads than actually be a civil human being.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders deflected for the president by blaming Warren, who was not at the event or a scheduled topic for discussion but, yeah. Let’s blame her.

In the span of just a few days, Trump displayed his ignorance, stupidity, racism, lies, and narcissism, and did it all in a juvenile manner in a blatant effort to be divisive to shore up his racist base of troglodytes.

If his staff can’t take the Twitter device away from his tiny fingers while he’s sitting on the toilet, then they should lock the door while he’s in there.

Creative notes: My first concept on this subject was to have the code talkers decipher the crap Trump was saying. I hadn’t worked the idea out yet when another cartoonist beat me to it. And, he did it pretty well too. I still could have used the concept but, after seeing how well he did it I couldn’t get over it. So, I had to move on.

I’m aware the portrait of Andrew Jackson behind Trump looks more like Beethoven. After several attempts, I just gave up. I think I’ll have another opportunity. On the side of the cartoon, I’m quite pleased with my renditions of Huckabee Sanders and Conway. I really enjoyed drawing them. I relish making people who peddle lies look ridiculous, though they kinda make it easy.

I also thought if Trump attacks one of our women (liberal Elizabeth Warren) then I’ll attack two of his. I got more where that came from.

