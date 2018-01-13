Posted by Clay Jones on Jan 13, 2018 in Bigotry, Cartoons, Politics |

A Trumpian Anthem (Cartoon and Column)

This isn’t about the f—–g language, f—–s.

I heard that argument this morning on MSNBC. Some right-wing douchie Trump defending tool brought up instances where other politicians have used salty language. They excused this instance for the way Trump talks.

Is there a requirement that to be a Republican you must surrender all abilities to rationalize and equivocate? Again, it’s not about the language, Sh—head.

I said I was tired yesterday, but I got a couple hours of sleep and I’m raring to go again. Yesterday I was pissed at Trump. Today, I’m pissed at his defenders.

Senator Dick Durbin has confirmed Trump’s “shithole” comments. He was the only Democrat in a room with nine Republicans. Two of those Republicans say they can’t recall Trump making the “shithole” comment. One hasn’t confirmed the exact words but has said he took Trump to task for his comments. One Republican has denied it was ever said and that it’s a Democrat lie. That one Republican is Donald Trump.

Dick Durbin is a politician, and politicians do lie. But, I don’t believe Durbin would create a lie about words coming out of the president’s mouth that nine Republicans could deny. Why would he put himself out on a ledge like that unless it’s true, and he’s calling his GOP colleagues out?

Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue, two very horrible sycophantic people, are the ones who say they don’t recall the president making the “shithole” comments. If those two United States Senators can’t pay attention, then maybe they shouldn’t be involved in government meetings over heavy weighty things like immigration and stuff.

Lindsey Graham said he called the president out, while not confirming the quotes. None of the eight Republican senators in attendance at that meeting have refuted Durbin’s account.

Then we have Trump who has denied it. The White House has denied it. The White House has called Durbin a liar while criticizing him for leaking comments from a private meeting. Which is it? Is he lying or is he leaking? You can’t leak lies, assholes.

Trump tweeted that these accusations are lies, right after he tweeted that Obama had moved the U.S. embassy, which was a lie. You would think that if you want credibility on a certain day, that you’d cut back on the lying for at least an hour or so.

It’s also been reported that Trump was on the phone all night with friends asking how this will play with his base. Again, is this a lie or an actual comment? Are you hoping words you didn’t say will increase your support? Are we actually doing the wink-wink-nudge-nudge thing?

Do you know who believes Trump made those comments? The a–holes over at The Daily Stormer. They believe it and they’re ecstatic.

Creative notes: This is kind of a bonus cartoon. I don’t normally like drawing on the same subject two times in a row. But, this is kinda big. I had a difficult time getting my idea last night. Today, they won’t stop coming.

Email Clay Jones at [email protected]

