Posted by on Feb 2, 2018 in Featured, Politics, Russia

Trump released unredacted controversial GOP memo criticizing FBI (UPDATE 3)

Despite requests from the FBI, President Donald Trump today released unredacted the controversial GOP memo criticizing FBI surveillance — a memo the House Intelligence Committee decided to release while slapping a gag order on a Democratic response to their memo. The House GOPers also turned down an FBI request to meet with them.

Now speculation is mounting quickly that Trump will move to fire Rod Rosenstein so he can either get someone more “loyal” to oversee Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, or get someone more pliable who will agree to fire Mueller. In short, the U.S is now on the brink of — if not now totally immersed in — a constitutional crisis.

The Washington Post:

A GOP memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI has been released, intensifying a fight between the White House and Republican lawmakers, on one side, and the nation’s top law enforcement agency over whether the origins of a probe into Russian interference in 2016 were tainted by political bias.

President Trump had approved release of the memo without redactions Friday morning.

[Read the memo]

The president told reporters in the Oval Office, “I think it’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country. A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that.”

The FBI and the Justice Department had lobbied strenuously against the memo’s release. In a statement Wednesday, the FBI had said it was “gravely concerned” that key facts were missing from the memo, which, it said, left an inaccurate impression of how the agency conducted surveillance under the authority of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Friday morning, the president tweeted in anticipation of the memo’s release, saying: “The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago.’’ He added: “Rank & File are great people!”

Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted in response, “No, Mr. President it’s worse than that. The country’s top elected leader has agreed to selectively and misleadingly release classified info to attack the FBI — that’s what would have been unthinkable a short time ago.”

The memo has been the subject of intense debate in Congress, but the fight ratcheted up this week when the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines to make the document public under a process that gives the president up to five days to block its release. The committee Republicans also voted not to release a Democratic rebuttal memo, saying they would allow that document to be made public in the future.

It is highly unusual for the White House and the FBI to be publicly at odds over a matter of national security, and it is unclear what impact the disagreement might have on the standing of FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, two Trump appointees who went to the White House on Monday in an unsuccessful bid to urge that the memo not be released.

Law enforcement officials have expressed fear that Trump may try to use the memo’s release as justification to fire Rosenstein, who is overseeing Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III and the Russia interference probe.

The FBI Agents Association has responded:

FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) President Thomas O’Connor issued a statement following the memo’s release.

“The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line every day in the fight against terrorists and criminals because of their dedication to our country and the Constitution,” he said.

“The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency. FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.”

It certainly sounds as if Trump has taken his reported informal advisor Fox News’ Sean Hannity’s advice.

And now fired Director James Comey has issued this tweet (NOTE: earlier tweet put in was the wrong one):

TWITTER:


















