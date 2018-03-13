Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Mar 13, 2018 in Breaking News, Featured, Politics |

Trump Fires the Man Who Dared Speak Truth to Power

Trump, in a very “presidential” tweet, has announced that he is firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and that he intends to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Trump is firing the man who had the guts to call a spade a spade and join our staunchest ally, Great Britain, in singling out Russia as responsible for the poisoning of an ex-spy, while Trump remained silent.

He is firing the man who repeatedly attempted to use diplomacy to quell North Korea’s nuclear weapons development and who was not even consulted on Trump’s decision to meet with North Korea’s dictator.

He is firing the man whose efforts to revive the peace efforts in the Middle East he repeatedly undermined by using an unexperienced, security-clearance-lacking son-in-law to tackle such sensitive and critical tasks.

He is firing the man who called for reason and diplomacy in the Saudi Arabia-Qatar dispute.

He is firing the man who declined to support Trump’s so-called “America’s values” as they related to the Charlottesville tragedy.

He is firing the man who was deeply offended by Trump’s cringe-worthy speech to the Boy Scouts of America in July.

Notably, he is firing the man who “did not dispute whether he called Trump ‘a moron…’”

Finally, President Trump is changing horses in the middle of the stream “ amid delicate negotiations with North Korea…”

CODA: CNN is reporting that, characteristically of Tweeterman, Trump may have notified Tillerson of his firing via a not-so-presidential tweet.

