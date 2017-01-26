Ex-President Barack Obama was criticized for calling the Islamic-terrorist organization ISIS a junior varsity team. As it turns out, the Trump Administration is the real junior varsity team.

From The Hill: “At least four senior officials in President Trump’s White House have active accounts on a private Republican National Committee (RNC) email system, according to a new report.”

Newsweek quotes Tom Blanton, director of the National Security Archive, as saying, “If senior aides to President Trump were using private RNC servers on the afternoon after the inauguration, they have about 16 days to copy them into the official White House systems. If not, not they are in violation of the law.”

The Trump aides being referred to are counselor Kellyanne Conway, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, chief strategist and senior counselor Stephen Bannon and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Thus far, there is no evidence that classified government information passed through the RNC e-mail accounts of the aforementioned Trump aides – unlike the private e-mail account that Hillary Clinton used for official government business while she was U.S. Secretary of State.

Also, there is no evidence that the aforementioned Trump aides have contradicted any laws or government rules regarding the use of private e-mail servers – unlike what Hillary Clinton did while she was U.S. Secretary of State.

From The Hill: “It is not clear whether or how Trump’s staff is using the RNC accounts, Newsweek reported on Wednesday, adding that the use of separate political email accounts at the White House is not illegal.”.

Nevertheless, it was foolish to keep those RNC e-mail accounts active once President Trump was sworn into office. Doing so makes the Trump Administration look hypocritical.

Once again we have here an unforced error from the Trump Administration.

The Trump White House should have a sign posted out in front that says this:



