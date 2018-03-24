Posted by KATHY GILL, Technology Policy Analyst on Mar 24, 2018 in Featured, Politics |

Tracking White House resignations and firings

Do you know the extent of the Trump White House turnover? As of this writing, 35 senior level staff have resigned or been fired. One has pled guilty in the Mueller investigation.

Although President Trump claims that the White House is not in chaos, there has been an unprecedented level of turnover for an Administration that is barely into its second year. Two Cabinet officials are out (Tom Price, Rex Tillerson), and we’re on our third national security adviser (with the first one, Michael Flynn, pleading guilty in Mueller’s investigation).

Bookmark this page to keep track of who’s out of the game (so to speak). I’m also tracking changes to Trump’s legal team. Shoot me a note if I’m missing someone.

A chronological tally at this writing (but who’s counting?)

Sally Yates Michael Flynn Preet Bharara Katie Walsh KT McFarland Vivek Murthy Angella Reid James Comey Mike Dubke Walter Shaub Sean Spicer Michael Short Derek Harvey Reince Priebus Anthony Scaramucci Ezra Cohen-Watnick Steve Bannon Sebastian Gorka George Sifakis Tom Price Rick Dearborn Dina Powell Omarosa Manigault Newman Brenda Fitzgerald Rob Porter Josh Raffel Hope Hicks Gary Cohn John McEntee Rex Tillerson Steven Goldstein Andrew McCabe Johnson Joy John Dowd H.R. McMaster

:: Talk to me on Twitter

:: Cross-posted from WiredPen

Click here for reuse options!