Posted by on Mar 24, 2018 in Featured, Politics

Tracking White House resignations and firings

Do you know the extent of the Trump White House turnover? As of this writing, 35 senior level staff have resigned or been fired. One has pled guilty in the Mueller investigation.

Although President Trump claims that the White House is not in chaos, there has been an unprecedented level of turnover for an Administration that is barely into its second year. Two Cabinet officials are out (Tom Price, Rex Tillerson), and we’re on our third national security adviser (with the first one, Michael Flynn, pleading guilty in Mueller’s investigation).

Bookmark this page to keep track of who’s out of the game (so to speak). I’m also tracking changes to Trump’s legal team. Shoot me a note if I’m missing someone.

A chronological tally at this writing (but who’s counting?)

  1. Sally Yates
  2. Michael Flynn
  3. Preet Bharara
  4. Katie Walsh
  5. KT McFarland
  6. Vivek Murthy
  7. Angella Reid
  8. James Comey
  9. Mike Dubke
  10. Walter Shaub
  11. Sean Spicer
  12. Michael Short
  13. Derek Harvey
  14. Reince Priebus
  15. Anthony Scaramucci
  16. Ezra Cohen-Watnick
  17. Steve Bannon
  18. Sebastian Gorka
  19. George Sifakis
  20. Tom Price
  21. Rick Dearborn
  22. Dina Powell
  23. Omarosa Manigault Newman
  24. Brenda Fitzgerald
  25. Rob Porter
  26. Josh Raffel
  27. Hope Hicks
  28. Gary Cohn
  29. John McEntee
  30. Rex Tillerson
  31. Steven Goldstein
  32. Andrew McCabe
  33. Johnson Joy
  34. John Dowd
  35. H.R. McMaster

 

