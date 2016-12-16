Dear Prez O and First Lady MO

This is not to recap your journey or to highlight your achievements. This to the King and Queen of so a many Hearts is just a heartfelt thank you.

A class act through and through. Thank you so very much Prez O. For all you have done. For being you.

You were ahead of your time, and I have no doubt that history would treat you just as you are, gentle and kind.

Now something tells me that you may not be done yet and still have more role to play. Not for yourself but this world, for the rest of us. Something in the mold of Ali, Mandela, Martin Luther King, for such mettle does not come around every day.

Once our President, always our President and to your critics, I say, better it.

Thank you so much, First Lady MO. Second to none you are a story and an inspiration of your own. Please do us all a favor.

Consider running for the Presidency of The United States or somehow find a way to stay in the discourse.

Over the years I have written and heard back from both of you several times, and someday it shall be my distinct honor to meet you in person.

My best wishes and a standing ovation for a job well done.

Arif Ahmad

Click here for reuse options!