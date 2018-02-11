“THE INSULT”
I knew going to this movie that I might learn a lot. I was not disappointed. It reminded me of a slow motion road rage story. Like the movie “Hostiles” it weaves in the personal PTSD of Palestinians and Christians in Lebanon with the third layer of the Jews. All subtitles, it is compelling, well acted and at once educational. I would love to hear from others who know more than I do ..
I hope some watch the full feature film.Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2018 The Moderate Voice