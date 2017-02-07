The White House is demanding an apology from the New York Times for “riddles, inaccuracies and lies” about the President of the United States.

No, it is not about the president comparing Putin’s murders to U.S. actions, nor is it about putting Iran “on notice,” nor about the latest legal machinations around Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

It is about a bathrobe.

It is about an article by the Times describing how Trump “Usually around 6:30 p.m., or sometimes later, …retires upstairs to the residence to recharge, vent and intermittently use Twitter…” and how when he watches television he is “in his bathrobe…”

Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer reacted, “That is literally the epitome of fake news…Start at the top. I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe. He definitely doesn’t wear one.”

Coincidentally, the Kremlin on Monday was also demanding apologies — from Fox News — over Bill O’ Reilly’s comments in an interview describing Putin as a “killer.” This was the same interview where O’Reilly pressed Trump to explain his deep respect for the ex-KGB agent and where Trump once again expressed his continued admiration for the dictator at the expense of his own country.

BTW, within moments of Spicer’s remarks, photos started appearing on social media of a much younger and thinner Trump lounging around in a bathrobe.

Lead image: Trump sans bathrobe. Courtesy Donkeyhotey.com

Click here for reuse options!