Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Mar 25, 2018 in Guns, Society |

The American Gun Law Paradox

As I see our youth spearheading the current national Gun law movement and debate, I wonder.

Typically the young are more adventurous and risk-takers and their parents and elders more cautious and risk-averse. Typically the elders would do anything and everything in their power to try and decrease any real or perceived risk for their children and more acutely so if the young ones ask for such help.

What we are witnessing in America may be the exact opposite of this.

The support for gun control is highest among 18 to 29-year-olds, and lowest among 50 to 64 and 65 plus age groups, a study by the Pew Research Center says and here is the link.

http://assets.pewresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/old-assets/pdf/gun-control-2011.pdf

It appears that the American youth are trying to rein in the risk to their lives and living and it is the American elders and especially the ones who matter the most in the Congress who are slow to react.

It seems that our youth are asking for less of Guns and their elders are insisting that they keep more.

Click here for reuse options!