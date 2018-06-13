Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Jun 13, 2018 in International, Politics, Russia, Sports |

The 2018 World Cup Spectacle Begins: ¡Que Viva el Fútbol!

We are only hours away from the 2018 FIFA (The Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup in Russia, with teams already there or arriving, the excitement rising and the first match to be played tomorrow with host Russia taking on Saudi Arabia.

It will be the first World Cup ever held in Russia, with 32 national teams participating in 64 matches held throughout the vast country and with the championship match to be held in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

Of course, “predictors” are very busy predicting the World Cup champion and the bettors, gamblers and bookmakers are very busy doing their thing.

From a survey of the 2018 World Cup “literature,” the following are the most-favored potential champions in descending order: Brazil, Germany, Spain, France, Argentina and Belgium.

I don’t know how many aficionados de fútbol are on this site, but if there is sufficient interest, we may continue to keep readers posted on what many call the greatest sports spectacle in the world.

But first a look ahead – eight years ahead.

While the U.S. men’s soccer national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Americans got a consolation price this morning when FIFA announced it had awarded the 2026 World Cup jointly to the United States, Mexico and Canada, bringing the World Cup back to the United States for the first time since 1994, for the first time back to Mexico since 1970 and the first time ever in Canada, though Canada hosted the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

The New York Times:

It will be the first time the World Cup is hosted by three countries, but a vast majority of the tournament will be on United States soil. Of the 80 matches, 10 will be held in Canada, 10 in Mexico and 60 in the United States — including the final, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

While geopolitics should not be a factor in sports, it almost was.

President Trump supported the joint World Cup bid, typically with a not-so-subtle tweet threat, “it would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid,” for which he was rebuked by FIFA.

There had been speculation that Trump’s words and actions against immigrants from Muslim countries, “including his rhetoric about immigrants from Latin American countries and his belittling of African nations and Haiti as ‘shithole countries’ could cost the North American bid crucial votes.”

However,

In the closing days before the vote, Trump who won’t be president during the 2026 World Cup, even if he wins re-election in 2020 promised that visiting players and fans would not face visa problems around the tournament.

So, ¡Que Viva el Fútbol!

Photo credit: diegogv

