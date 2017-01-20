The harsh truth started to sink in while listening to the dark, gloomy inaugural address of the new president.

When I heard defeatist, trite and tired words lifted directly from an ignoble campaign, such as:

• Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation…

• beautiful students deprived of all knowledge

• the crime and the gangs and the drugs

• This American carnage

• the very sad depletion of our military.

• America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

• the wealth, strength and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon.

• One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores

That sinking feeling intensified when I watched President Obama’s helicopter lift off from the Capitol grounds, then circle slowly over our nation’s capital, no longer called Marine One.

Finally, reality sunk completely in when I went to whitehouse.gov expecting, by some miracle, to find at least some remnant of the uplifting words and vision that kept America great for the past eight years.

Instead I found a false man, with a fake grin and a sham message of “Make America Great Again.”

A site fortunately still mostly empty in the “Presidential Actions” section, but with the “Issues” section full of empty promises.

Yes, the truth has sunk in…

We will miss you dearly, President Obama.

Click here for reuse options!