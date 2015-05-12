Republish
shutterstock_274926887There are crazies all over the nation, but Texas has to take the cake, as the state government is acceding to the demands of its crazies and perhaps believing some of the conspiracy theories themselves. This is related to the planned U.S. military training exercise called “Jade Helm 15 which will be taking place in parts of Texas as well as the rest of the Southwest and California.

It should also be remembered that there are secessionists in Texas who want the state to leave the Union and go back to being the Republic of Texas. Back in 2012, as described in an article in the Huffington Post, 125,000 Texans signed a secession petition which went to the Obama administration requesting that Texas be peacefully allowed “to withdraw from the United States of America and create its own New government.” At that time, the Texas Railroad Commissioner, who was campaigning to be the state’s next attorney general, declared that he had been preparing for secession on the possibility that “the rest of the country falls apart.” He declared that Texas could function well as an independent nation, a “stand-alone entity, with energy, food, water and roads as if we were a closed-loop system.” Governor Rick Perry in 2009 had threatened secession “if Washington continues to thumb their nose at the American people.” These are not some Texas outliers that can be ignored, but high officials in the Texas government.

The Texas Nationalist Movement continues to push for independence for Texas believing that the state can be more successful controlling its own destiny. They believe the United States is ruled by disconnected and dispassionate bureaucrats and that Texas and the United States are on divergent political, cultural and economic paths. They want Texas to have a government that begins and ends in Texas with a sound monetary policy based on real value. According to them, Texas has everything it needs not only to survive but to prosper.

The conspiracy theorists latest bugaboo has the US military taking over and occupying Texas as “hostile territory” and seizing everyone’s guns. (Where do they get these nutty ideas, which actually might be a good thing for the federal government to do?) Washington is despised and the federal government is synonymous with the devil. (Do they teach this in the Texas schools?) But Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas and the successor to that intellectual giant, Rick Perry, has requested that the State National Guard monitor the military’s training exercise. (What exactly is the Guard expected to do?)

Suspicions about “Jade Helm” were spread on right wing websites and over social media, with Texas and six other states involved in the exercise. However, only the governor of Texas requested the Guard to watch what the military was doing. He wrote- “It is important that Texans know their safety, constitutional rights, private property rights and civil liberties will not be infringed. By monitoring the Operation on a continual basis, the State Guard will facilitate communications between my office and the commanders of the Operation to ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect Texans.”

Thank God there are people like Governor Abbott around to protect Texans and all Americans from the actions of our government and a possible military coup. Even though a lot of conspiracy theorists live in Texas, including its governor, there are some good things as well as bad things about the state. Texas ranks last in the nation in terms of health care services and delivery, and 19 percent of its women live in poverty. But it does have the strictest abortion laws and you must believe in God if you want to run for a public office. And it has strict voter ID laws to prevent voter fraud. (A concealed weapons permit allows an individual to vote, but a student ID will not.)

Come to think of it, maybe America would be better off if Texas seceded. Not only would we lose a bunch of conspiracy theorists, but also Governor Abbott, former Governor Rick Perry, George W. Bush and Senator Ted Cruz. Can someone out of state vote for Texas secession?

ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist
  • Greg

    You ask,

    “Can someone out of state vote for Texas secession?”

    I’m from Illinois. You can vote wherever and as many times as you want to.

  • JSpencer

    “125,000 Texans signed a secession petition”

    ..which only leaves 99.5% of Texans who didn’t sign it. 😉

  • The_Ohioan

    Expecting Texas to secede is just wishful thinking. First of all, we’d have to have the equivalent of the Berlin Airlift to keep Austin from being overrun by the crazies.

    I’m perfectly willing for the U.S. government to spend the money to do that, but at the same time am afraid it would be more dangerous than Berlin, simply because Texas is better armed than the Russians were. This is serious!

    • Rambie

      Back in 2009-ish when Perry was yapping about it found out that Texas would not be able to stand alone as a separate country either. For one, Texas gets more tax money from the feds than they give. Secondly, IIRC, power and/or water from out of state would be cut off leaving Texas with a deficit for those needs as well.

      So in short, “LOL I’d like to see you try it Texas”

      • Mike Anderson

        Their electrical grid would be fine; it’s pretty much self-sustaining. What would happen to their state finances would be more interesting; their reluctance to tax big business (especially the oil refineries, their biggest asset) would put the onus of maintaining the new country on their tax-hating populace. Good luck with that.

        • Rambie

          Well, it’s been years and the details are a bit foggy.

    • SteveK

      I just now realized that the “Austin City Limits” (the great PBS show) title was more than a cute name… It’s a political statement.

      • The_Ohioan

        Yes, we must save those brave Austintonians (?) from being enslaved by the surrounding barbarians. No price is too great to keep freedom alive in Austin; home of the longest-running music series in American television history!

  • DrollDog

    Patience grasshoppers. Texas will turn blue over the next decade and the horror and humor will abate, as will the lunatic fringe.

  • Bill Maher with some choice comments:

    “In today’s Republican Party, you can’t call out nutty people for being nutty because — they’re not a small group,” Maher said. “In the Republican Party ‘crazy’ is a constituency.”

    Maher then sharply criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) decision to have the State Guard monitor the U.S. military, which he said is, “you know, our former ally.”

    Maher also ridiculed 2016 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). The “former sane person,” as Maher called him, said he would look into Jade Helm 15 when asked about the possibility of a Texas takeover.

    “Look into what?!” Maher said. “Whether Obama’s planning to invade Texas? Great, while you’re at it, can you please see if the Supreme Court is run by lizard people?”

    “You rural, white people who are always saying things like ‘Don’t mess with Texas,’ let me tell you something,” Maher said. “You are among the most left alone, least messed with people on the planet. You can carry an assault rifle into Chili’s — what more do you want? The right to do it shirtless? You’re practically your own independent country now! You’ve outlawed abortion. You’ve gutted government regulation. You’re armed to the teeth. You’re the white Somalia!”

    “Stop worrying about getting sucked into the new world order! You are barely in the current world order! The only reason we conduct military exercises in your area is there is no chance of damaging anything anyone cares about!”

    http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/bill-maher-jade-helm-15

  • Slamfu

    Public policy polling has 32% of GOP primary voters buying into the idea that the federal govt is invading Texas. I just don’t now what to say to that.

    http://www.publicpolicypolling.com/main/2015/05/walker-still-leads-nationally-clinton-over-60.html

    That is a LOT of people who are incredibly stupid.

    • The_Ohioan

      Wow! Biden’s numbers are sterling!
      The conspiracy and evangelicals are in Cruz’s bag. How surprising.

