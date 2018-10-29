Posted by Clay Jones on Oct 29, 2018 in Bigotry, Cartoons, Crime, Democracy, Politics, Terrorism |

Terrorist Rhetoric (Cartoon, Column and Video)

I’m not saying that if you’re a conservative who is in favor of strong and strict immigration policies, then you’re on the same side as a terrorist or the equivalent. But, if you’re using the issue of immigration to malign people and you use the same talking points and lies that inspired a terrorist to kill eleven people, then you’re speaking the same language. You’re talking the talk. What concerns me is if you’re going to start walking it.

The first argument Donald Trump made after the massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh was that more guns will decrease gun violence. His second argument was that the shooter was not a fan of his.

It’s true. The shooter responsible for the killings at a Pittsburgh synagogue wasn’t a Trump fan, but he was a fan of the Trump agenda. His problem with Trump is that he didn’t believe he is really a nationalist, and he didn’t hate enough.

Despite having a Jewish son-in-law and a daughter who converted, Trump is not a friend to Jewish people or any minorities for that matter. The only minority he likes is the one percent of this nation that has the most wealth. While he talks a big game and moves our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, he defends Nazis who chant “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.”

While calling himself a nationalist, Trump complains about globalists. The Pittsburgh shooter calls himself a nationalist and complains about globalists. When people like that say “globalists,” they’re talking about Jews.

Trump has spent the past few weeks trying to scare Americans about an invasion of immigrants who are walking toward our southern border. The shooter has taken up his mantle and has also complained about this “invasion” on social media posts. The shooter has blamed Jews for funding the caravan where Trump has blamed one Jew.

The shooter wrote in another post that Trump was too soft on the “kike infestation.” He also wrote that Jews and immigrants will prevent Trump from making America great again. He may not have believed in the man, but he believed the message. He repeated it often enough. He used it Saturday as the basis for his attack.

White supremacist Andrew Anglin said that when Trump refused to condemn people like him after Charlottesville, he said, “We interpret that as an endorsement.” According to the Anti-Defamation League, the incidence of anti-Semitic hate crimes jumped nearly 60 percent in 2017, which is the largest spike since they started keeping track in 1979.

Trump may not have ordered Nazis to run people over, or white supremacists to mail pipe bombs or to shoot up synagogues, but he has set the tone.

Trump condemns the atmosphere of hate while continuing to hate. He talks about all sides having a civil tone, and in the same breath, he blames the media for violence. The media are at fault for doing their job. The most hateful rhetoric the media has published over the past three years is when it has quoted Donald Trump.

Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh know this, and they don’t want Trump to visit their city. In a letter signed by over 16,000 people discouraging Trump from visiting, they wrote “For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement. You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence.”

When you go online and echo Trump’s lies about the media or the migrant caravan, you’re repeating the argument of a white supremacist who killed eleven people in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. Just like the pipe bomber, this shooter isn’t one of you as much as he is you.

The shooter may not have had all the Trump stickers, but he had the rhetoric. If you’re a Kool-Aid drinking Trump sycophant, you have it too.

Before we can remove all this hate and start to heal, we have to remove the source. We have to remove Donald Trump from the presidency. We need a president who doesn’t embolden Nazis and white supremacists.

Watch me draw.