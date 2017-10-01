TAKE A KNEE

Rapturous applause following, “Fire that SOB.”

This for taking a knee.

Seriously?

Since when is kneeling considered disrespectful. I would have understood if it was something obnoxious or obscene, but kneeling?

I would argue that to take a knee to the Anthem and the Flag and to allow that to happen is one of the most American things to do. Here is why.

REST OF THE WORLD

At many places on this planet protest and dissent are not acceptable. People are punished, jailed and killed for doing the same. We as Americans fight such practices ideologically by setting and emphasizing our example of allowing and tolerating peaceful protest. Our Military fights them wars to try and protect our way of life so we can do just that. To be able to take a knee is holding on to everything which our Flag stands for and our Military defends.

OUR BIRTH

The United States of America was born out of discontent, dismay, and revolt against, among other things, not having a voice. Taking a knee is a voice which needs to be heard.

OUR CONSTITUTION

The supreme document of the Land, our Constitution guarantees these freedoms, expressions, and assembly. The Flag, the Anthem, the Military are all symbols, extensions, and guardians of these rights, these liberties, and our Constitution.

ONLY IN AMERICA

We Americans are unique. Doing things differently in ingrained in our DNA. We exercise and express our freedoms unabashedly and boldly. Taking a knee is an unusual way of protesting. We as Americans pride ourselves on being novel. To allow such protest is even more American. To discuss why and bring positive change, as a result, is the most American thing to do here. It is this last step which for us usually takes the longest. The real discussion here can and should be about justice and equality not just on paper but in reality.

THE RIGHT THING TO DO

To disagree with the idea is alright, to disallow it is not. To have a discourse is alright, to abuse and punish is not. Almost always, sooner or later, America comes around to do the right thing. We have to ask our better selves.

What is the right thing to do here?

Click here for reuse options!