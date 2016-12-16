To be sure, some of my callers embraced Mr. Trump’s suggestion for a ban on Muslims entering the country and voiced support for a proposal to deport all Muslims — even citizens. One caller compared American Muslims to rabid dogs. But right to the end, relatively few of my listeners bought into the crude nativism Mr. Trump was selling at his rallies.
What they did buy into was the argument that this was a “binary choice.” No matter how bad Mr. Trump was, my listeners argued, he could not possibly be as bad as Mrs. Clinton. You simply cannot overstate this as a factor in the final outcome. As our politics have become more polarized, the essential loyalties shift from ideas, to parties, to tribes, to individuals. Nothing else ultimately matters.
Not only did the republican party leave you, it sprinted wholeheartedly into the arms of those who disdain decency and the decency to admit that facts ought to be respected. When lies have become truths and honest brokers are labelled liars the skew has slanted to become a cliff. Does anyone really believe Trump will make America better?
Insightful article. Thanks for posting it. To me our national political process is feeling very Medieval right now. The the forces of the “good” King Steven against those of the “evil” Queen Maude. With their respective backers destroying each other not because their sovereign does anything for them, but because the other side is so “evil”.
If I was inclined to make linear predictions of where it will all end up, I have to say that the future is looking very dim indeed for representative democracy here in the U.S. I am not so inclined, so I remain guardedly hopeful. Hopeful that we will return to government by debate, negotiation, and compromise where both sides work for the greater good of the country as a whole.
Head of the FBI and the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) announced agreement that the Russians intervened in the election in part to help Trump win.
The Republicans supporting Trump probably do not trust this finding despite its apparent unanimity in the intelligence community. Obama nailed this in his presser today.
This is the “binary, tribal world” that Sykes wrote about.
I am not a Republican and I believe Russia hacked the DNC. It looks to me like they intervened in the campaign.
President Obama’s talk today was surprisingly self serving. He drew a red line between he and Hillary; not that red lines mean much to him.
He has recently said Putin will pay for their meddling relative to hacking into the Podesta’s g-mail account pertaining to the campaign. When will they pay? Does that mean he will leave the fall of Aleppo, Syria and the hacking issues/Russia to President elect Trump?(!)
Where has the President been for the last eighteen months?
CS, that was a fantastic piece. So clear and concise. I applaud your fight against the worst elements, I hope, of the Rep party.