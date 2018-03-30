Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Mar 29, 2018 in Art, At TMV, Family, Inspiration and Living, Military, MUSIC, Nature, Photography, Photos, Society |

‘Sunrise, Sunset Swiftly Flow the Days’

Sunrise is the time at the beginning of the day when the sun crosses the horizon with its accompanying expectations effects.

Sunset is the disappearance of the sun at day’s end with its accompanying nostalgic effects.

These are oversimplified, unscientific definitions of what are perhaps the most beautiful, breathtaking and sentimental moments of the day.

They have been the subject of millions of photographs and videos, along with movies, books, music, songs, poems and dreams.

Our grandson, young as he is, has captured many of them beautifully with his camera, along with many oohs and ahhs and even some prizes.

Below are two of them.

California sunset

Texas sunset

To see more of our grandson’s photos, please go to Epochist.com

As I have often mentioned, some of the best photographers in the world are military photographers.

They also capture these nature’s phenomena in all their glory along with our soldiers, ships and planes serving all over the world. Here are some of them.

The sun rises over a C-130H Hercules as maintainers perform engine runs in Mansfield, Ohio. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood

Sailors watch the sunset on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Navy photo by Seaman Michael A. Colemanberry

California Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks return at sunset to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, Calif. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Crystal Housman

Navy Seaman Skye Escobar stands the starboard lookout watch aboard the USS Nimitz in the Persian Gulf. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Kinkead

Sailors and Marines barbecue on a starboard elevator during a picnic on the USS America in the Pacific Ocean. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ventura II

Air Force Senior Airman Tanya Pritchett stands for a sunrise portrait with an F-16 aircraft assigned to the Thunderbirds. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington underway in the Pacific Ocean. DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul Kelly, U.S. Navy

Soldiers practice boarding a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, during Saber Guardian 17. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs

The USS Lassen patrolling the eastern Pacific Ocean. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Huey D. Younger Jr.

Sailors lower the U.S. flag at sunset during evening colors duty aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Guam. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano

Even yours truly has tried his hand at it. Below are a sunrise at the Yucatán Peninsula

and a sunset in France:

As I mentioned, sunrises and sunsets are some of the most sentimental moments of the day.

As I grow older, there is nothing more nostalgic, nothing that will bring tears more quickly to my eyes than thinking of my son, daughter and grandson while asking the questions:

Is this the little girl I carried?

Is this the little boy at play?

::

When did she get to be a beauty?

When did he grow to be so tall?

Don’t believe me?

Just listen to “Sunrise, Sunset” below.

If you are around my age — i.e. old — and have children and grandchildren, I know you will shed a tear or two. Nothing to be embarrassed about.

If I were asked to do so, there is only one word I would change in the lyrics of that beautiful, haunting song: I would change “days” to “years” as the years now seem to flow as quickly as the days did in yesteryears.

Lead image: U.S. sailors aboard USS Ross conduct sea and anchor detail before departing Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 10, 2016. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stumberg

