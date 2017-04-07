Everything leading to this "justice" appointment has been underhanded, mendacious and yes, to resurrect a popular Rightie term of art: evil.

Endings are always contained in beginnings:

Senate Confirms Gorsuch as Supreme Court Justice

New York Times WASHINGTON — Judge Neil M. Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate on Friday to become the 113th justice of the Supreme Court, capping a political brawl that lasted for more than a year and tested constitutional norms inside the Capitol’s fraying upper chamber….

Think about it:

they steal the legitimate Obama nomination as they shoehorn Gorsuch in 14 months after the weird death of even weirder Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch all but literally takes the “Fifth” in his confirmation hearings (although to those who, like myself WATCHED the confirmation hearings, Gorsuch comes across as a thin-skinned pr–k).

The GOPs in the Senate decide it’s more important to destroy their favorite weapon — the filibuster — in order to get their way than to worry about some imaginary future when Mitch McConnell is NOT the majority leader and can’t bully, trick and cheat his way into what he wants.

Oh, and leave us not forget the dark money spending millions of dollars on “Judicial Crisis Network” ads for Gorsuch.

Virtually everything leading up to this SCROTUS appointment has been dishonest and/or questionable.

And yesterday, we had the spectacle of GOP buffrontery as the Usual Suspects — McConnell, Graham, etc. — had the temerity to lecture Democrats on how “qualified” and wonderful Gorsuch the Clam-Mouthed was and what a sham the Democrats couldn’t accept the superior wisdom of the Impeachment/Stolen Election/War Crimes/Torture/Gitmo Brahmans and their unerring sense of righteous action.

Everything leading to this “justice” appointment has been underhanded, mendacious and yes, to resurrect a popular Rightie term of art: evil.

Gustave Doré slightly repurposed

What do we suppose that the poisoned tree to spring from this poisoned fruit will be?

Courage.

Cross-posted from his vorpal sword

Click here for reuse options!