Stomp the Yard (Cartoon and Column)

One thing I enjoy bashing my conservative cartooning colleagues over are talking points. They will repeat anything barked at them from Fox News. They’ve always been that way except now, they get their talking points from an illiterate narcissistic racist idiot.

If Trump says there were good people among Nazis, then conservatives start talking about all the good people among the Nazis. If Trump says Antifa is chock-full of terrorists, then they find new reasons to demand arrests of liberals and black people. If Trump deflects by talking about an affair Bill Clinton had in 1998, then let’s talk about 1998 and not about Access Hollywood. If Trump says “fake news,” then they’re accusing the media of printing lies all while they share links to Breitbart. Seriously, when you all follow the same script then there’s not one bit of difference between any of you. How many Hannities do we need?

And, I don’t know who came up with “snowflake,” but it’s ridiculous because conservatives are the whiniest people ever. Old, white, Christian males are not being persecuted. There has never been a war on Christmas.

If Trump says protesting against racism is disrespecting veterans, then they stop watching football. Then, he attacks those who are investigating him and his followers start attacking the FBI.

Wait a minute. How is it disrespectful to our troops to kneel during an anthem, yet these proud defenders of patriotism can attack the men and women who serve in the FBI? Keep in mind, we can’t criticize the police either.

Trump has been bashing the FBI and the Special Counsel’s investigation into his campaign’s collusion with Russia. Trump is turning up the deflection and attacks as Robert Mueller inches closer. There have been arrests, indictments, and now there are reports subpoenas have gone out for Trump’s finances.

An FBI agent was reassigned from the Special Counsel’s office after it was discovered he sent personal text messages critical of Trump to another FBI agent. He was also working the case investigating Hillary Clinton. Republicans are treating this like a smoking gun, though none of them have actually seen the text.

Republicans in Congress and the idiots at Fox News are trying to sow doubt about the integrity and impartiality of the FBI, the Special Counsel’s investigation, and that of Robert Mueller. Those people who express outrage at anything they deem disrespectful of our anthem, the flag, and American troops, show their true patriotism by attacking those who are investigating Russia’s meddling in our presidential election. For them, it’s not just party over country. It’s Trump over country. A foreign adversary has attacked our nation and these “patriots” are covering for the bad guys.

Republican Congressman Robert Goodlatte, of Virginia, said to FBI Director Christopher Wray, “We cannot afford for the FBI — which has traditionally been dubbed the premier law enforcement agency in the world — to become tainted by politicization or the perception of a lack of even-handedness.” Basically, he doesn’t want the FBI to become like a Congressional investigation led by Republicans.

During the campaign, there were questions whether Rudy Giuliani had leaked reports from the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s Email server. Where was Fox News and all these Republicans expressing outrage and concern about “politicization” or the “lack of even-handedness” then?

There is no evidence that agent’s political opinions, which we all have, are affecting any investigations into Trump. Though I will give you that it may be challenging finding educated, intelligent, and enlightened individuals to work with whom don’t believe Donald Trump is dumber than poop on a stick.

I’m sick of phony patriots and Christians and wish more people would see them for what they are. They’re all lying hypocrites. If you want to be Donald Trump’s mule, then go ahead but, you need to be recognized for it.

I hope America is better than you. I know the FBI is, and that’s what’s scaring you.

