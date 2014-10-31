Some good news both on the economic and environmental front, Oregon’s SolarWorld is expanding production.

SolarWorld Industries America Inc. will add 200 jobs in Hillsboro as it ramps up manufacturing to meet growing U.S. demand, company executives announced Thursday. The company will expand both its cell and module production capacity in early 2015, making $10 million in investments in Hillsboro, said Mukesh Dulani, SolarWorld’s U.S. president.

Solar Power has now reached parity with coal even in the cloudy and rainy Pacific Northwest much to the dismay of big coal.

graphic via shutterstock.com

