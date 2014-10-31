Republish
Some good news both on the economic and environmental front, Oregon’s SolarWorld is expanding production.

SolarWorld Industries America Inc. will add 200 jobs in Hillsboro as it ramps up manufacturing to meet growing U.S. demand, company executives announced Thursday.

The company will expand both its cell and module production capacity in early 2015, making $10 million in investments in Hillsboro, said Mukesh Dulani, SolarWorld’s U.S. president.

Solar Power has now reached parity with coal even in the cloudy and rainy Pacific Northwest much to the dismay of big coal.

graphic via shutterstock.com

RON BEASLEY, Assistant Editor
  • The_Ohioan

    Very good. Very, very good.

  • dduck12

    More good news:

    Lockheed Martin Pursuing Compact Nuclear Fusion Reactor Concept
    http://markets.on.nytimes.com/research/stocks/news/press_release.asp?docTag=201410150900PR_NEWS_USPRX____DA37396&feedID=600&press_symbol=184690
    And, I believe it uses less water.

    • Slamfu

      That would be amazing if it works, but the article fails to mention one super critical detail. Does the reactor produce more power than it consumes? That is the main problem with fusion, we haven’t figured out how to contain the reaction on less power than we can capture from it. Essentially, if we can figure out fusion, that’s it. We can pack up every other power source and just keep a few for the Smithsonian so future generations can look at how we used to make power. Fusion is the holy grail.

  • Slamfu

    I feel bad for the workers of the coal industry. Coal is by far the worst source of power we have available and its in our nation’s best interests, the world’s in fact, to use any other power source. The industry and its bought and paid for politicians want to paint a picture that is the big, bad EPA taking their lunch money when in reality its just that we have better options and coal has nowhere to go but to export to other nations like China and India, which it is doing a lot.

    But as we switch over, I think we should really look into spending a fair amount of money in areas that will be devastated by this. Those Americans who rely on coal shouldn’t be punished because the rest of us are going to have cleaner air and water. I’d really like to hear some politicians come up with a plan to provide job training and assistance to our fellow Americans that will be hardest hit by something that is in everyone else’s best interests.

    That being said, its cheering to hear that we have a domestic manufacturer that’s growing in this field. Good on them.

    • dduck12

      Agreed.

    • Most of the coal miners have already lost their jobs in part because of automation and because coal is no longer competitive with natural gas.

    • Slamfu

      Running some numbers on what a program like that would cost seems fairly encouraging. Right now there are about 90,000 people directly employed in the US by the Coal industry. Industry average for the rank and file coal miners is a salary of around $46k, but lets round that up to $50k to make the math easier. Assuming all went into a retraining program and we supplemented their income at 100%, that’s $4.5 billion/year. Lets say job retraining is a similar cost, bringing our total to $9 billion annually to retrain and keep people with a roof over their head as opposed to unemployed.

      Now obviously not everyone would be in the program at the same time. Let’s round that up to $10 billion, again to make the math easy and provide some cushion for unexpected costs, and assume fully 1/4 (22.5k, which I think is high) of that workforce is in the program at any given time. That is $2.5 billion a year. What do we get for that money?

      Direct results are we have whatever number of those people who would have been unemployed and using welfare/unemployment/food stamps are not doing so. In addition to those savings, we are employing additional people to train them. Also the tax base is not decreased by that amount, which would be an automatic recoup of about 15% of costs plus taxes from those doing the training.

      Indirect results come from us getting off of coal and speeding the transition to cleaner energy. Fewer deaths, reduced healthcare costs. A 2010 study by Clean Air Task Force report (The Toll from Coal) estimated the healthcare costs of coal, not including CO2 emissions or heavy metal pollution which get really fuzzy to track, to be over $100 Billion annually. As we get off coal, even a 2.5% reduction in those costs offset this program, and I think it realistic to expect more than that. Plus we have not financially screwed a good number of our fellow Americans who did nothing wrong but work in an industry that is historically important to the region.

      In short I think such a program would have long term ROI that would make it a steal at twice the price.

      P.S. – These numbers are for the 90k people directly employed, not the ones that are indirectly employed which would roughly triple the people affected.

  • SteveK

    Solar as a source of renewable energy works… Period. Arizona alone has gone from 0.004 megawatts of production in 2002 to 755 megawatts in 2013.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oS_nPSJWHQ

    The Solana Project alone generates enough electricity to power 70,000 homes.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1hdoWk17wU

    And these are just numbers / projects for APS, the state power company, and don’t take into account solar that’s been added to Hospitals, Schools, Airports, commercial parking facilities, etc.

    From my local, small town paper

    Construction is underway on a 605 kilowatt solar system at the Avenue B Walmart. The project involves erecting solar photovoltaic canopies in the northwest portion of the parking lot that not only will provide renewable electrical power for the store but also shaded parking for many of its customers.

    And construction is also underway on solar canopies at Sam’s Club in the south parking lot in front of the store. It will be a 376 Kw system.

    Several other solar projects are being undertaken by businesses and schools, reported Alan Kircher, city of Yuma deputy building official.

    Building permits have been issued for solar canopies at Yuma High School that will be a 234 Kw system.

    New plans submitted for review for other solar projects include:
    • Crane Salida Del Sol School, 910 S. Avenue C, a 353 Kw system
    • Crane Pueblo School, 2803 W. 20th St., a 288 Kw system
    •Crane H.L. Suverkrup School, 1590 S. Avenue C, 317 Kw system
    • Desert Mesa Elementary School, 2350 S. Avenue 7-1/2E, 385 Kw system
    • Woodard Junior High School, 2250 S. 8th Ave., 367 Kw system
    • Desert Depot, 3050 S. Avenue 7E, 105 Kw system
    • Dune Company, 2948 S. Avenue 7E, 90 Kw system
    • Gowan Company, 387 S. Madison Ave., 165 Kw system
    • Gowan Company, 377 S. Main St., 45 K system

