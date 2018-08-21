Social Media Reaction to Trump’s Cohen Manafort Double Strike Out
Social media has been running at warp speed in light of Donald Trump’s Michael Cohen/Paul Manafort double legal strike out. A sampling:
NYT page one: "PLEADING GUILTY, COHEN IMPLICATES PRESIDENT" pic.twitter.com/wujKjUr17x
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2018
BIG DAY: We have learned that we have a criminal President of the United States, who was elected by deceiving the American people. And a man who does not respect the foundation of our nation — the rule of law.
— John Dean (@JohnWDean) August 21, 2018
Source familiar with internal WH discussions says WH staffers were “stunned” and “rattled” by the day’s bombshell developments. The source went on to say that it would take a “couple of days” for staffers to come to grips with what happened to Cohen and Manafort.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2018
Hannity claims these prosecutions are part of a "deep state" out to get President Trump. Hannity also warned his 2+ million viewers, "The sovereignty of your vote is in question."
— Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) August 22, 2018
Trump’s “no collusion” mantra is now ludicrous. Collusion — indeed, conspiracy — with Michael Cohen and others to defraud the American people by criminally manipulating the presidential election is now clear from Cohen’s guilty pleas — even without Russia’s involvement.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 22, 2018
Trump is the greatest magnet for corruption the swamp has ever seen. His endorsers, his fixers, his lawyers, his campaign managers, his cabinet members. It is never-ending corruption. And many are being locked up, as the chant goes. https://t.co/DIpZNkuQCj
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 21, 2018
This is a red herring—Michael Cohen stated under oath that he committed a federal felony crime at the direction of Donald Trump.
You don’t need to be a lawyer to understand that it is a crime to order other people to commit crimes. https://t.co/vbQy4dWtJm
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 22, 2018
Why is Manafort going to prison for tax fraud but Hillary isn't going to prison for selling 20% of our precious Uranium to Russia for cash?
?
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 22, 2018
This was tweeted less than 4 hours before Michael Cohen signed a plea agreement and Paul Manafort was found guilty on 8 counts. https://t.co/dXwTwXpoRd
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 22, 2018
The real story of Michael Cohen, as with almost everything else, is that 100% of Republican Senators and 100% of Republican House members are complicit https://t.co/py1mYtyKYd
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 22, 2018
Eventually in this script,
Trump loses.
The GOP loses.
Fox News loses.
Giuliani loses.
Falwell loses.
Ivanka loses.
Hannity loses.
Kellyanne loses.
Jared loses.
Cohen loses.
Manafort loses.
Melania loses.
Levin loses.
Limbaugh loses.
Pirro loses.
Jr. loses.
Eric loses.
We win.
— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) August 22, 2018
#EndWitchHunt – Sidney Powell: It burns me that Mueller’s Special Counsel went after Manafort and Cohen. If they have worked for Hillary Clinton, neither one would’ve been touched at all. It’s only because they worked for @RealDonaldTrump. #MAGA #TrumpTrain #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/jRIiDQ7JoK
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 22, 2018
So brilliant of the Deep State to lay down the long con by embedding Cohen and Manafort in Trump World so early.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) August 22, 2018
Sure are a lot of members of Team "Lock Her Up" getting locked up.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 21, 2018
Republicans trying to spin this as not involving Trump should consider that Trump’s—
1. Campaign manager
2. National security adviser, and
3. Personal lawyer
are ALL CONVICTED CRIMINALS
This is not about Trump, GOP?
It is ALL about Trump.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 21, 2018
So Obama couldn't name a Supreme Court pick during an election year but Trump can name one in the middle of the biggest presidential corruption scandal in US history?
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 21, 2018
I've been a lawyer for 24 years, and probably will be, God willing, another 24, and I've had awful days in court, and will have more.
But I can comfort myself that I never have, and never shall have, as bad a day in court as the President of the United States had today.
— TruthIsNotTruthHat (@Popehat) August 22, 2018
Increasingly unlikely. https://t.co/55DssBBpOZ
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 22, 2018
In the universe of Trump scandals, there are the known knowns, the known unknowns, and then there are the unknown unknowns congressional Republicans know they don’t want anyone to know. https://t.co/W8r4TGZ4pk
— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) August 22, 2018