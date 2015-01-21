Republish
The synonym for sniper is marksman, sharpshooter, and even assassin. The sniper has been part of human life and warfare since we could throw objects at each other. The bow and arrow, celebrated in reality and fantasy is a sniping weapon. There is romance around the noble ranger with his/her bow and arrow. I’ve watched six films directed by Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit series) where the much-loved and romanticized Elves primary weapon is the bow and arrow. Where actor Orlando Bloom was surgical in his sniping of the enemy while hidden and not. Every race and culture on planet Earth as had or has snipers among their soldiers. Nature itself snipes us. The sniper is a part and a force of nature. And as technology has advanced, tools of sniping have advanced as well.
Now to American Sniper: folks like Michael Moore call sniping “cowardly” (based on his grandfather’s war experience). Others like Seth Rogen call the movie “Nazi propaganda”. Still others call the late Chris Kyle a “psychopathic murderer”. Let’s hit the breaks and realize a UNIVERSAL TRUTH on this planet:

NO civilization has existed and maintained WITHOUT their warriors. NONE!

Around this planet, great civilizations have celebrated and honored their warriors. In the darkest times, the warriors were a symbol of hope and fear. The popular television show The Walking Dead is popular due to the story of these regular people becoming warriors (and they snipe away preferably). Great works of art and culture were defended and retrieved by warriors. Civilizations conquered, destroyed, and rose on the backs of warriors. And if an alien race came to Earth bent on our destruction, we will look to the warriors for a chance. It is what we are. It is what we do.

Chris Kyle was a regular guy who became very good at his job as a warrior. As a soldier. As a sniper. He killed enemies in a war. Enemies who have snipers as well. He enjoyed his job because he was a killing the enemy and defending his country. He’s isn’t the first nor the last warrior who enjoyed what they do. Chris Kyle is not John Allen Muhammed who sniped fellow American citizens just because. Chris Kyle was a soldier doing the job he was trained to do. As warriors throughout time were trained to do. Warriors that we humans have loved, feared, and treasured in writing, song, and in life. You do not have to like/love the war to respect the warrior.

All this noise about the movie American Sniper (and especially the nastiness directed at the late Chris Kyle) is petty and nasty politics since reality is gritty and raw. Because we sure don’t have a problem with movies like Die Hard, John Wick, and The Equalizer.

T-STEEL, Site Administrator
  • Rcoutme

    Yay!

  • NO civilization has existed and maintained WITHOUT their warriors. NONE!

    And they have all suffered for it, as we will: : “In other words, a society does not ever die ‘from natural causes’, but always dies from suicide or murder — and nearly always from the former, as this chapter has shown.” – A Study of History, by Arnold J. Toynbee

    We are number one” sometimes rings hollow.

    Whether or not something has been done before has noting to do with whether it is right or wrong, good or bad.

  • JSpencer

    “Because we sure don’t have a problem with movies like Die Hard, John Wick, and The Equalizer.”

    True, although those movies aren’t biographical. As you say, warriors have always been a large part of the human experience, moreover they are overwhelmingly treated with respect for their service and their bravery. I’ve been reading a lot about Chris Kyle lately (and the movie) because I’m trying to understand the mixed feelings I have about it. Maybe it’s as simple as burnout from having seen war (and violence in general) be celebrated so much in our culture, both in fiction and in fact. I see no end to that dynamic, even though the religion claimed by most people here (including Chris Kyle – and probably most of his admirers) espouses something quote the opposite. Of course life is full of contradictions isn’t it. As I said, I’m still trying to figure this out..

  • rudi

    Too many inject partisanship into a movie – it’s only a movie, not a documentary. Don’t instead to see this movie, but I’m a big fan of Clint Eastwood. Loved Gran Torino with it’s story and scenes from Royal Oaks, Centerline and Lake Shore Dr, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

    This part of a review nails it:

    American Sniper is imperfect and at times a little corny, but also ambivalent and complicated in ways that are uniquely Eastwoodian. Like so many of Eastwood’s movies since the 1990s—Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, and J. Edgar among them—it’s about a man doing something morally wrong in order to ensure a better world. And, like those earlier films, it doesn’t really question its protagonist’s values or justifications, instead focusing on the toll—as much spiritual as psychological—that his decisions take on him.

  • DdW

    American snipers have existed since the civil war. Since 9/11
    they have proven to be valuable combat assets in Afghanistan and especially in Iraq — approve of the war or not — due to their abilities to “use precision fire to engage high value targets, to destroy Vehicle and Suicide-borne Improvised Explosive Devices. Snipers, also provide overwatch with their high powered optics (day/night) and demoralize the enemy forces.” In short they help reduce casualties, win the battle, win the war.

    I have not seen the movie, nor know the details of Kyle’s “kills” in
    Iraq. All I know is that snipers are trained military professionals who perform an important, sometimes critical job. Just imagine if a sniper had been able to take out Hitler early in the war…

    I guess what I am trying to say is — paraphrasing Tyrone — You do not have to glorify war to respect the warrior sniper.

    • The_Ohioan

      Dorian, I suspect most of the American Revolution fighters were snipers just because there was no American armed forces at first, and they were pretty much outnumbered when they were organized. Or do I have it all wrong?

      • DdW

        I don’t know if most of the Revolutionary fighters were snipers,T.O. But there are examples of these “expert marksmen” in that period.

        Wikipedia:

        “Early forms of sniping, or marksmanship were
        used during the American Revolutionary War. For
        instance, in 1777 at the battle of Saratoga the Colonists hid in the trees and used early model rifles to shoot British officers. Most notably, Timothy Murphy shot and killed General Simon Fraser of Balnain on 7 October 1777 at a distance of about 400 yards.”

        Another version: “Murphy climbed a nearby
        tree, took careful aim at the extreme distance of 300 yards, and fired four times. The first shot was a close miss, the second grazed the General’s horse,and with the third, Fraser tumbled from his horse, shot through the stomach.
        General Fraser died that night. British Senior officer Sir Francis Clerke, General Burgoyne’s chief aide-de-camp, galloped onto the field with a message. Murphy’s fourth shot killed him instantly”

      • dduck12

        You are correct. The British hated those bastards hiding brhind trees.

  • The_Ohioan

    When I hear the word “sniper” I think of the snipers that targeted civilians in Sarajevo and Charles Whitman targeting civilians from the Texas bell tower.

    As far as snipers in armed combat, they are just another soldier, I guess, and probably do less harm to their enemies than the tanks and bombing runs of their cohorts. It’s not like every army in history hasn’t used them, though glorifying them seems unnecessary.

    But, from what I’ve read, that is not what this movie is about, so why all the fuss?

  • JSpencer

    Maybe I’m overthinking it. Wouldn’t be the first time.

  • Markus

    Very few people think that LOR, The Hobbit, or the other action movies depict reality. American Sniper is also not reality. I think Mr. Eastwood knows this and says so in the interview quoted here yesterday.
    I have two versions of “Hey, Joe” on my iPod-Plant and Hendrix. I am not an advocate of domestic violence.
    The war in Iraq was a failure, and the courage and gallantry of young Americans was frittered away. This opinion does not make me unpatriotic.

  • Markus

    One more thing:
    The twentieth century saw the collapse of the Austrian, British, German, Japanese, French and Soviet Union empires. These empires had plenty of warriors. Maybe they had too many military thinkers leading them to overreach and fall. I think that our military adventures in the Middle East have not been all that successful; will we be able to continue to spend blood and money?

  • dduck12

    So firing at the enemy from a concealed position to take out SPECIFIC targets, is sniping, and those authorizing, designating targets and/or directing the firing are part of the sniping team. Well, folks, the sniper in chief was Bush and it is now Obama. They are called drones.

    • JSpencer

      Hence my question in another thread about whether drone pilots will be hailed as the next “heroes”. The definition undergoes a lot of stretching imo.

      • dduck12

        And what about:”and those authorizing, designating targets and/or directing the firing are part of the sniping team.”
        What of them?

        • JSpencer

          A fair question. I’m conflicted about a lot of this stuff, in fact I’d be a little worried if I wasn’t.

          • dduck12

            Me too.

