Republish
Reprint

shutterstock_152946293One of the foundations of Western civilization has been a belief in science and the ability to utilize new discoveries in practical ways to improve and extend human life. Yet currently, the citizens of many Western nations are rejecting scientific information and recommended responses as being valid, spurning behavior changes on the basis of this knowledge. Scientific data is being endorsed or denied in different nations because of long held biases, religious beliefs, economic incentives, and so forth. And evidence does not seem to make a difference. Two major areas of global importance where science has been disregarded are climate change and the safety of genetically modified crops (GMOs- genetically modified organisms).

Republican conservative politicians in the United States deny that climate change is real and doubt whether mankind could be responsible if global warming is indeed occurring. Because of this, they have refused to pass laws to address this critical issue. This is in spite of the fact that climate scientists have repeatedly shown that global warming is real and caused by human activity, particularly the burning of coal and oil which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Methane and nitrous oxide are also “greenhouse” gases like carbon dioxide that trap the earth’s heat and result in the warming of the planet. Backed by the fossil fuel lobby and the Koch brothers, Republicans claim that controlling carbon emissions to cut down on carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would damage the American economy and that there is not enough evidence to warrant this action.

Fortunately, rational Americans like President Obama accept the veracity of global warming and his administration has taken steps to reduce greenhouse gases, in conjunction with China and Europe. The majority of Americans, including those who deny global warming, appear to believe that GMOs are not dangerous and are willing to eat foods containing ingredients from GMO crops. A significant minority, however, including environmentalists who want to stop global warming, are afraid of GMOs and refuse to ingest them, ignoring the scientific evidence of their safety.

For the most part, Europeans feel that global warming is a real threat and have taken steps to cut down on the production of greenhouse gases. (Interestingly, their testing for automobile emissions has not been as stringent as in the U. S, allowing Volkswagon and other automobile companies to game the system.) But Europeans are almost uniformly against GMOs, calling them “frankenfoods” and believing the lies and propaganda against them. This false information has been generated mainly by environmentalists in groups like Greenpeace. Seventeen countries have recently banned GMO cultivation on the basis of the popular belief that they are dangerous. Many farmers as well as scientists have argued against this ban, realizing that GMOs increase crop yields and are safe to eat. Instead, farmers have to use pesticides and chemicals that may leach into the local water supply to control insects and crop diseases to produce foods for European consumption.

This ban on GMO cultivation will check development in this promising area of biotech science in European universities and corporations. The Scientific Advisory Council of the European Academy of Science had previously warned that European countries were lagging other nations internationally in agricultural and biotech innovation and new technologies such as genetic research. This could have future economic ramifications for the European Union.

But even more importantly, African countries have followed the European lead in not cultivating crops that are genetically modified, concerned about potential side effects that are non-existent. There are worries that GMOs can produce sexual dysfunction or homosexuality, which is of course ridiculous. This means, however, that drought-resistant, insect-resistant, and disease-resistant crops will not be grown in sub-Saharan Africa, though these could enhance crop yields dramatically and provide foods that would alleviate hunger and famine, reducing the number of malnourished children.

A number of people in the U.S. and Europe (particularly those afraid of GMOs) are also resistant to having their children vaccinated, believing this increases the chances of autism or other developmental problems. Again, the scientific evidence has disproved this theory and vaccinations are necessary for the safety of all children. And there are other instances as well, where people disregard scientific evidence that should shape their beliefs, reinforced perhaps by what children are taught in some schools (creationism, intelligent design, and non-acceptance of evolution).

Science has provided data that clearly shows global warming is real, foods containing GMOs are safe, and vaccinations are safe and necessary. Yet many people choose to think otherwise, ignoring the evidence that is available and acting in unacceptable ways. And at times the leaders of democratic nations acquiesce and pass laws that are unreasonable in light of the scientific data, or refuse to pass other laws that are necessary. Citizens and legislators need to accept scientific evidence to guide their behavior, but obviously this is often disregarded. A problem for democracy and the world.

Resurrecting Democracy

www.robertlevinebooks.com

Image by Shutterstock

ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist
Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2015 The Moderate Voice
  • JSpencer

    I wonder how many of the concerns about GMOs are really concerns about Monsanto and the way it’s “revolutionized” farming?

  • JackGMB

    Have some “science” as opposed to the propaganda perpetuated in this piece.

    GMOS ARE INHERENTLY UNSAFE -There are several reasons why GM plants present unique dangers. The first is that the process of genetic engineering itself creates unpredicted alterations, irrespective of which gene is transferred. This creates mutations in and around the insertion site and elsewhere. The biotech industry confidently asserted that gene transfer from GM foods was not possible; the only human feeding study on GM foods later proved that it does take place. The genetic material in soybeans that make them herbicide tolerant transferred into the DNA of human gut bacteria and continued to function. That means that long after we stop eating a GM crop, its foreign GM proteins may be produced inside our intestines.” “A Review on Impacts of Genetically Modified Food on Human Health,” by Charu Verma, Surabhi Nanda, R.K. Singh, R.B. Singh and Sanjay Mishra; published by: The Open Nutraceuticals Journal, 2011, Volume 4.

    >>> http://bit.ly/1WmHRMu <<<<

    ————————————————

  • shannonlee

    Hmm… there is also the fear that certain modifications done to every food source would leave us very vulnerable to a disease that kills off everything that has that specific modification.

    As to how GMOs effect health…. we dont know enough about the body to really say they are safe… as the post below states. We are just starting to understand our microbiome.

    that being said… if you are choosing between starving and GMOs, it is a pretty easy choice.. for the rest it is just a cost issue.

  • roseyrey

    Oy. I hate it when science-proponents take off their critical thinking hats like this. GMOs are an important subject of study, but a statement like “GMOs are safe” is as misleading as “GMOs are unsafe”. There are lots of different GMOs, lots of different modifications on lots of different crops. Saying that they are all safe is something we don’t know. Furthermore, even if we were pretty well certain that eating all GMO food has zero negative effects on anyone’s health over the course of a person’s lifetime (a much more stringent test than what is defined as “safe” in most studies), it still doesn’t take into account things like the overall effect on the environment (food growing in a round-up environment has huge environmental consequences, for example), the potential dangers of homogeneity of crop seeds (per Shannon’s comments), or the fact that Monsanto is effing evil. This issue is bigger than the idea that maybe ingesting a bunch of over-processed crap GMO potato chips and wonderbread and Pepsi might not be the best idea.

  • Markus

    Let me me add another facet to this discussion. Our discussions about science won’t matter if we don’t actually do enough science. The funding for the National Institutes of Health went from $500 million in 1950 to $27.2 billion in 2003 for a eight percent annual increase. Since then we have increased funding by one percent annually to $30 billion. As a result, the funding of biomedical grants has fallen from 30% to 19%. This will surely result in significant slowing of research.
    The past two decades have seen genuine clearcut progress in diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, many cancers, and serious viral infections like HIV and Hepatitis B. In cancer, it looks like we are on the verge of unlocking the immune system to combat melanoma and even hard to treat forms of lung cancer. I don’t like the pharma ads on TV, but there is actually good stuff out there.
    Science has made America strong and wealthy. Someone working in a government lab somewhere does more to keep America number one than someone bleeding in some forsaken hellhole because a politician thinks the world is a Rambo movie.

  • Never Ending Food

    Anti-GMO advocates are increasingly being accused of being ‘anti-science,’ yet most are calling for far more research to be done before releasing these artificially-created genetically-altered species into the earth’s ecosystems. The suffix ‘-cide’ (as in pesticide, herbicide, fungicide, etc) comes from the Latin ‘-cida’ which means ‘death’ or ‘killer’. Instead of fostering systems of life, agriculture has chosen to tread a path of death and destruction. In Will Durant’s ‘The Story of Philosophy’ He writes: “Science tells us how to heal and how to kill; it reduces the death rate in retail and then kills us wholesale in war; but only wisdom—desire coordinated in the light of all experience—can tell us when to heal and when to kill.”

  • RobertWager
    • razorjack

      Only a fool would believe any thing from the GLP,

      The Genetic Literacy project is one of several GMO pesticide industry controlled disinformation astroturf sites. All you will find there is GMO pesticide industry PR based talking points and cherry picked agenda driven GMO pesticide industry junk pseudo-science. Any real science that doesn’t support the GMO pesticide industry agenda will be attacked or ignored.

      The architect of this corrupt little GMO pesticide industry echo chamber of disinformation is Jon Entine. Learn more here: http://www.propagandists.org/propagandists/jon-entine/

      Or here: http://www.truthwiki.org/Jon_Entine/

  • Pingback: DMPK()